Former Midhurst town councillor Joan Pursley dies

Former Midhurst town councillor Joan Pursley has died at her home in June Meadows, Midhurst.

Miss Pursley, who was 81 years old was a town councillor for nearly 20 years until 2011.

She was also a volunteer guide at the Cowdray Ruins for several years.

She worshipped at St Mary Magdalene and St Denys Parish Church in Midhurst for most of her life.

Details of her funeral service have not yet been announced.

