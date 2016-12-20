Former Midhurst town councillor loses his long battle with illness

Former Midhurst town councillor Tony Beck died in St Richards Hospital, Chichester on Thursday, December 15 after battling a long illness.

Mr Beck, who was 87, joined the council in 1994 and served for 15 years.

He led the campaign for public seating in the town and due to his work five were placed around Midhurst.

His family have asked for donations instead of flowers and these will go towards the provision of a bench on Midhurst Common where Tony walked his beloved Golden Labrador Sam. Donations can be made to Roger Poat, funeral directors.

Mr Beck had theories of his own when the giant hole first appeared on Rumbolds Hill. He thought it could have been the result of ancient underground and in 2009 the Observer took this photo of him ‘inspecting a tunnel’ at the Cowdray Ruins.

Mr Beck, who was born at the family home in North Street, and attended Midhurst Grammar School, was a salesman working all over England. He married Tricia in Bath in 1958.

He leaves Tricia, their children Simon, Philip, Stephen, Alison and Jennifer and eight grandchildren.

Last night (Monday, December 19) Midhurst town councillors held a minute’s silence before their full council meeting in tribute to their former colleague.