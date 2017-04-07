Foyer closure will be ‘loss’ for young people of Chichester

Ten of the young people currently living at the Chichester Foyer will be rehomed by West Sussex County Council before it closes.

However, it leaves question marks over around 50 other vulnerable 16-25 year olds who are currently housed there.

The Home Group, which owns the Chichester Foyer, confirmed yesterday it will close in December, saying ‘no-one will be made homeless’.

The Home Group said only being handed a 12-month contract for its services among the reasons for closing.

Responding to the news, a West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We are aware that the Home Group, which owns the Chichester Foyer, has plans to close the scheme within the next 12 months.

“This will result in the loss of a valuable source of supported accommodation for young people in the Chichester area.

“Home Group’s decision to close the Foyer reflects the organisation’s business strategy to focus on meeting needs of other client groups.

“We understand that this is a decision which Home Group is implementing at a national level and does not reflect any specific issues within West Sussex.

“The county council has responsibility for the placement of some ten residents who have been placed in the Foyer and arrangements to rehouse them will be made during the coming months.”

