Free flu jabs for those high at risk

The NHS is calling on people to roll up their sleeves and get protected against seasonal flu.

Thousands of people are at high risk of medical complications from seasonal flue across the Sussex area this autumn.

The flu jab is free for those most at risk of becoming unwell if they contract the virus.

People 65-years-old or over, those with an underlying health condition, anyone with a weakened immune system or pregnant and main carers for an older or disabled person are at risk.

Flu is a highly infectious disease and can lead to serious complications for those with long-term health conditions like bronchitis, diabetes, heart or liver disease.

Catching flu on top of these can easily develop into something serious and could get bad enough to require hospital treatment.

Despite this, thousands of people in Sussex do not take up the offer for the free protection.

Last year 70 per cent of people over the age of 65 had their jab, but only 45.8 per cent of adults and children with long-term health conditions were vaccinated.

More than 49,000 adults and children who are at risk of becoming very unwell from flu unprotected.

Similarly only 46.5 per cent of pregnant women took up the invite to have the seasonal flu vaccination, leaving themselves at risk from the potentially serious health implications of the virus.

People in all of these groups are at particular risk from getting very ill from the flu and vaccination is the best protection we have against this unpredictable virus.

Those eligible for the flu vaccine should contact their GP practice to book into a flu clinic.