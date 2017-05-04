Friendly rivalry at Midhurst Race Night

Rotherfield Flyer and Floodlit Fiesta were among the runners at a race night run jointly by Midhurst and Petworth Rotarians and Midhurst and Easebourne United Football Club.

Held in the Southdown’s Memorial Hall, the first thing for punters was a visit to the bar followed by studying the race card and choosing who they thought would win.

Having placed their bets there was lots of shouting and arm waiving while the race played out on a large screen.

The first race was the Woodcroft Dental Handicap followed by Derek’s Handyman Services Plate, the horses having been sold before the evening.

Then followed the Rotherhill Nursery Stakes which started with the auction of the horses. Auctioneer Rotarian Eddie Lintott made this so entertaining with his enthusiastic style encouraging great rivalry amongst prospective owners.

Rotarian Andrew Mitchell nearly knocked drinks off the bar in his excitement as his horse came home first.

After such energy a fish and chip super was very welcome before it was on to the Leki Aviation Challenge and the Macdonald Oates Solicitors Scramble. The last race – Lower Lodge Derby – required another auction of the horses. Stakes were high and the room was rocking with excitement as the race came to a close finish.

Chief bookie, Rotarian Paul Mellings, said well over £2,000 was raised for the Football Club.

Rotary spokesman Helen Chapman said: “Thanks must go to Rotarians Roger Poat for running the bar and Chris Wigley for fronting the event.

