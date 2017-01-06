‘Friends’ star pops in for lunch at Petworth

The Hungry Guest cafe at Petworth made a new ‘Friend’ when Courtney Cox dropped in for lunch.

The star who played neurotic yet lovable Monica Geller in ‘Friends’ was in Petworth for a day out with a friend and visited several places in the town.

She is photographed here in a ‘selfie’ taken by Hungry Guest member of staff Hannah Gumbrell.

The picture was tweeted by The Hungry Guest saying: “We might not be called ‘Central Perk’ but that didn’t stop a real life ‘Friend’ from visiting us this week.”

