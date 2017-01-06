The funeral of former Midhurst town councillor Win Passmore takes place on Wednesday, January 11 at Chichester Crematorium.

Win, who served on the town council for 14 years retiring in 2015, died in Worthing Hospital on December 21 aged 78.

She had suffered from dementia for some three years and despite support from her children and Adult Services she had to move from her Holmbush home in Midhurst in 2015.

Described as ‘one of life’s carers, Win worked in hospitals, care homes and private houses as a cook, housekeeper and a carer. She was a servicewoman, a welder, made sugared almonds, elastic and leisure fibreglass boats.

She served on the board of two Midhurst charities and was a former chairman of the Hyde Martlett Residents’ Committee for Holmbush estate.

She married sailor James Joyce in 1959 and they lived in Malta. They had two daughters Lynne and Carole. They emigrated to Australia in 1967 but returned to England in 1972. The couple were divorced in 1975.

Win’s health began to fail in 2014 and the following year she moved to a care home in Bognor and then to The Martlets in East Preston last year.

