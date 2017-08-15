GALLERY: Easebourne annual show

The annual produce show of Easebourne Garden and Allotment Society was held in the beautiful setting of Cowdray Hall.

Despite torrential rain last Saturday, the hall was packed with villagers who went not only to admire the record number of displays but also to enjoy tea and homemade cakes.

In his welcome to members and visitors, chairman John Humphris thanked everyone who entered and said there were just under 200 entries this year.

Ron Wakeford won the Harry Etherington Cup for best collection of vegetables, the Gayford Cup for most points in the vegetable classes and the Dave Gibbs Cup for best individual vegetables entry.

Jill Halfhide was awarded the Lilian Etherington Memorial Cup for dahlias, the Harral Cup for most points in fruit, flowers and cakes, and the RHS Grenville Medal for most points in the horticultural classes.

Jenny Duncan won the Jock Ledingham Trophy for best in show for her begonias, while Ian Haggis and Jill Halfhide jointly won the Fiona Gowar prize for most points in baked goods and preserves.

Several children entered the two categories for younger people and each won a prize for their entries. Betty Chatfield’s grandchildren won first prize for a decorated boot or shoe, and Milla Wallis Hughes won first prize for her scary-looking creature made from a marrow and other vegetables.

The society has four meetings a year in Cowdray Hall with excellent speakers, and some interesting outings. Contact secretary Tina Litchfield on 01730 816542 or email egas@tinagavin.com for more information.