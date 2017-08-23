GALLERY: MADhurst in pictures

The first six days of Midhurst’s MADhurst festival have been a whirlwind of entertainment with something for everyone from jazz to rock, Morris dancing to burlesque and reptiles to clowns.

The ten-day festival kicked off with the Merry Regiment of Women at Cowdray Ruins. The Shakespeare spoof saw Lady Macbeth calling to arms five of the bard’s most well known female characters to tell him what they thought of their roles in his plays.

ks171003-1 Mid Graff Beasts.ks171003-1 Robin Bassett, field officer at Amphibian and Reptile Conservation showing visitors a Common Toad.ks171003-1

Also on Saturday there was picnicking in Woolbeding parkland and the Wonderyears Rock Choir proving life truly does begin at 70.

There was classical music with the Camilli String Quartet in the parish church on Sunday and a Folk Jam in the Swan pub.

The variety continued through the week with capacity audiences in venues across the town, including a lunchtime concert at The Olive and Vine, holiday club in the Methodist Church, floristry masterclass in the Memorial Hall and the ever popular Rosie Hodgson and Rowan Piggott in concert by candle-light at All Hallows in Woolbeding.

Gardeners’ Queen Time had a panel of experts on their toes at the South Downs Centre and there were reptile encounters with the National Trust on Lavington Common.

All that and a host of lunchtime concerts and workshops added up to a full line up of entertainment.

The Concordia volunteers have been busy making the main float, a circus clown with electric lights for eyes to lead the carnival parade.

It starts from the Grange at midday on Monday: “You can watch it anywhere along Knockhundred Row to North Mill, and follow it to the sports ground after it passes you,” said John.

“I must give a special shout out to all the community groups and businesses involved in so many ways – as event sponsors, providing event venues, raffle prizes or services such as sing-writing, programme design and security, the Midhurst and Petworth Rotary and the Lions Club lend equipment and provide marshals and stewards, the Midhurst Sports Association, Art Society, town council, parish church, Methodist church and especially every part of the Cowdray Estate, without whose support MADhurst would be impossible.”

