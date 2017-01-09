Gateways are start of traffic calming bid in Easebourne

Easebourne villagers have completed the first of a series of highways projects being planned to slow down traffic.

Parish councillors are leading the projects in a bid to tackle the problem of speeding exacerbated by the two main roads, the A286 and the A272 converging in Easebourne.

The first project was to install the ‘gateways’ at the entrances to Easebourne on both these roads.

Parish councillor Mike Noble who leads the council’s highways committee said: “Gateways are a highly visible and proven way of increasing a drivers awareness they are entering a village and should adjust their speed accordingly.

“Given that our two main village entrances are from roads with 60mph speed limits we felt this was a fantastic and affordable first step to reducing speeds and increasing awareness they are entering a residential area.”

The gateways were funded by a Chichester District Council (CDC) grant and were installed by volunteers organised by West Sussex County Council (WSCC) volunteer co-ordinating officer Darren Rolfe.

“It’s one of a series of initiatives we hope to implement to address speeding throughout over the next few years,” said Mike, “all of which will need a huge amount of planning, permissions from the relevant authorities and land owners and volunteer time to implement.

He said it had taken over 12 months to complete the gateways project: “We applied for a grant from CDC last July and were successful in being awarded the money needed to buy them.

“The installation was carried out by unpaid volunteers from all over West Sussex, many of whom were also involved in the clearing of the verges at the entrance to Midhurst looking towards the Ruins.

“We are extremely grateful to all those who have been involved, in particular CDC for the grant, the Cowdray Estate for permission to site them on their land, the Highways team for help and advice and of course WSCC for co-ordinating the installation.”

He said the parish relied more and more on volunteers as council cutbacks were felt across many areas.

To find out more about future village projects and how to get involved email parishclerk@easebourne.org, visit Easebourne village or go to a parish council meeting.

