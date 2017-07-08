Gladiators do battle at Bignor Roman Villa

Members of Raven Tor Living History Group returned to Bignor Roman Villa with its ever popular Gladiatores Corvus.

Following the success of Bignor Roman Villa’s ‘Meet the Romans’ weekend in June, members of the Raven Tor Living History Group returned to the villa last weekend with Gladiatores Corvus, where trainees as well as experienced Gladiators battled to become champion.

A member of the public trying his hand at the have-a-go archery

There was also the chance to try archery with some experts.

Visitors could ‘meet the ancestors’ and learn about Roman herbs and lots more from the Raven-Tor historical re-enactors who did demonstrations throughout the weekend.

The Domina of the Villa Toni McGloin, did tours of the Roman Garden.

Helen McGloin was also in attendance, with some of her paintings.

Helen McGloin with some of her paintings

The villa was a rich working farm in Roman Britain and the land is still farmed to this day by the Tupper family, descendants of George Tupper, who discovered the site whilst ploughing in 1811.

Visitors can walk amongst the world-class Roman remains and see the exquisite mosaic floors.

There is a large picnic area with stunning views, and the tearoom serves cakes, cream teas and locally produced ice cream.

With access to fabulous countryside walks, plus children’s activities and stunning mosaics in the villa there is something for the whole family.

The villa is open seven days a week from March 1 to October 31. It is open from 10am until 5pm, last admission at 4pm.

For further information, visit www.bignorromanvilla.co.uk.

Raven Tor is a Multi-Period Living History Group which recreates crafts, displays and combat displays from the Bronze Age (c2000BC-800BC) until the Age of Piracy (18th Century).

Demonstrations include armour making, cooking, weaving, leather work, fletching, and period medicine/surgery.

For more information about the Raven Tor Living History Group, visit www.raven-tor.co.uk.