Glorious Goodwood: Five lots of Tuesday tips

The time has come ... Glorious Goodwood begins today and as ever, we have assembled a team of tipsters to try to help you find a winner or two.

This year's tipping competition will be in memory of past winner and Goodwood member Tony Castley and raising money for a cause close to his family's heart - more on that as the week goes on.

Taking part in the bid to be our tipping king this year are: ITV Racing frontman Ed Chamberlin, Coral's Dave Stevens (and our thanks go to Coral for putting up the charity donation again this year), Goodwood bosses Adam Waterworth (our reigning champ) and Alex Eade, and - last and probably least - Chi Observer sports editor Steve Bone.

We'll post the famous five's tips on here every day and keep a running score so you can see who to believe and who to ignore.

Tuesday's selections...

Ed Chamberlin: 150 Garcia 225 Mildenberger 300 Librisa Breeze 335 Big Orange 410 Tribal Quest 445 Athletico 515 Tribute Act

Adam Waterworth: 150 Garcia, 225 Seahenge, 300 Jungle Cat, 335 Big Orange, 410 Algam, 445 Green Door, 515 Al Nafoorah

Dave Stevens: 150 Eddystone Rock 225 Expert Eye 300 Dutch Connection 335 Big Orange 410 Tribal Quest 445 Vibrant Chords 515 Ghadaayer

Alex Eade: 150 Adbon 225 Seahenge 300 Limato 335 Big Orange 410 Algam 445 Boom The Groom 515 Pretty Asset

Steve Bone: 150 Garcia 225 Seahenge 300 Limato 335 Big Orange 410 Lake Volta 445 Dark Shot 515 Lincoln Rocks

