Glorious Goodwood - Ladies' Day - Thursday tips

It continues to be a tough week to pick winners at Goodwood, wiyth longer shots leaving favourites trailing in their wake in race after race.

But three of our five tipsters are now off the mark.

Coral's Dave Stevens leads the table with two winners after tipping Havana Grey on Wednesday, while ITV Racing's Ed Chamberlin went for the same horse to open his account.

Goodwood managing director of sport Adam Waterworth did well to pick out Mark Johnnston's Threading for his first winner of the week but Goodwood racecourse manager Alex Eade and Chi Observer sports editor Steve Bone remain winless going into day three.

Here are the team's selections for Ladies' Day - we will be updating this as news of non-runners comes in.

Dave Stevens: 150 Addeybb 225 Natural Scenery 300 Nebo 335 Winter 410 Billesdon Brook 445 Magical 520 Major Jumbo

Ed Chamberlin: 150 Addeybb 225 Endless Time 300 Nebo 335 Winter 410 Poets Prince 445 Roulette 520 Intense Romance

Adam Waterworth: 150 Addeybb 225 Diamonds Pour Moi 300 Headway 335 So Mi Dar 410 Poets Prince 445 Roulette 520 Fair Cop

Steve Bone: 150 Hold Sway 225 Dubka 300 Cardsharp 335 Winter 410 Poetic Steps 445 Roulette 520 Carlton Frankie.

Alex Eade: 150 Good Omen 225 Endless Time 300 Nebo 335 So Mi Dar 410 Veejay 445 Roulette 520 Maakaasib.

Good luck to all having a bet!