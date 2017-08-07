Gold challenge for Midhurst Rother College students

Walking for four days with everything they needed on their backs and camping wild on Dartmoor, six Duke of Edinburgh award students from Midhurst Rother College have completed their challenging gold qualifying 55 mile expedition.

Organised by the Midhurst Youth Trust as part of the award work, the young people were all past and present members of the college.

Trust chairman Colin Hughes said: “They successfully navigated their route on the North and South Moors, first walking down the east side of the moor onto the south moor to reach the furthest point at Nuns Cross after two days before returning via Two Bridges , Beardown and finally finishing at Belstone.

“The assessor was impressed not only with their navigation and general abilities but also their cohesion as a team, their ability to work with each other and their general attitude. They were definitely smiling when they finished.”

From left pictured as they neared the end of their marathon challenge are Joe Casebow, Harry Griffiths , Erin Collins , Maddie Richardson ,Ted Murray ,Ben Bower. Aged 18 to 19.

Young people who are interested in doing the gold award should contact the Midhurst Youth Trust on 01730 812996 or 07710285477.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.