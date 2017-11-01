Gold DofE for Fernhurst Beaver Scout Leader

Catriona Gibbon, a Beaver Scout Leader, was presented with her Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award by the new district commissioner Keith Clayton at the annual meeting of Fernhurst Scout Group.

Catriona, whose parents Sue and Dave are both leaders in the group,worked hard for four years to achieve this award, starting in 2013 with a training expedition in the Peak District.

A year later she took part in a final expedition to the Lake District with four days of hiking. Catriona completed a year of volunteering during which she obtained her warrant as a Beaver Scout Leader.

She spent a year learning to play the piano and taught some younger pupils as well. For physical activity she went climbing every week for 6 months, and went on a residential experience to Tanzania where they helped to improve a school.

Even on the day of the annual meeting she completed a four mile hike with Fernhurst Cubs and Scouts from Petersfield Station to Queen Elizabeth Country Park where they were met by parents with hot food.

