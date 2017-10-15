Goodwood ends season with farewell to Buckley

A big crowd turned out for the last chance of the season to enjoy racing at Goodwood - and it was also a chance to bid farewell to retiring clerk of the course Seamus Buckley.

The last of Goodwood's 19 meetings this year went ahead on a mild afternoon but in largely overcast conditions.

Centre of attention for much of the afternoon was Buckley, who is hanging up his going stick after 23 years looking after the racecourse, and 51 years in horse racing.

On the track, the meeting began with the Alderbrook Stakes, the annual chance for jump jockeys to test themselves over a very different course to the ones they are used to do. Coming out on top was Kevin Jones, in his first-ever ride at Goodwood, who won by an impressive eight lengths on Song Light (10/1) for trainer Seamus Mullins.

The Hildon Novice Auction Stakes was taken by Silvestre de Sousa - who is set to be crowned champion flat jockey in the next few days - as he guided the David Elsworth-trained Lady Dancealot home.two-and-three-quarter lengths ahead of Kieran Shoemark on Is It Off.

More follows soon...