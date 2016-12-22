Grace notches up a century with celebrations at Easebourne

There were celebrations at Vine House in Easebourne when resident Grace McNie notched up a century.

Family and friends joined residents and staff at the house to wish her a happy birthday and help her celebrate at her 100th birthday party.

Grace who was born on December 10, 1916, two years after the outbreak of the first world war, originally came from Dorset and was the youngest of a large family consisting of no less than 13 children.

Karen Freeman, manager at the Easebourne care home for older people in Vanzell Road told the Observer she suffered ill health as a young girl: “She was apparently a sickly child and was not destined for a long life!”

When she left school Grace got a job at her local post office as a clerk.

During this time she studied and took her civil service examination for the general post office. Grace was then offered a job in the post office in Midhurst.

Grace met her husband Harry in Midhurst and after a long engagement they finally married and lived in June Lane. She finally came to Vine House in August 2013.

“She remains in good health,” said Karen “and is popular with staff and fellow residents. She often talks about the history of Midhurst and is a hive a information.”

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/christmas/