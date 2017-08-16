Growing nightmare for Midhurst town centre cyclists

Calls for measures to make cycling safer in Midhurst town centre have come from chairman of the town council’s planning committee Gordon McAra.

He told fellow members of the committee on Monday night (August 14) that cycling in North Street was now a ‘death trap’.

He said he hoped the highways group set up by the town council to look at traffic issues in the town would include the problems facing cyclists.

“It is getting dangerous to cycle in Midhurst because the traffic is so horrendous - cycling up North Street is like being on the dodgems.”

Fellow town councillor George Evans said the speed of traffic was also an issue in other parts of the town.

“Cars do go like the clappers, doing upwards of 70mph as they go past the pond on South Street.”

The highways group has been set up to raise awareness of traffic issues and want to hear from members of the public.

Among the problems they want to hear about are on and off road parking, speeding, lineage. signage and signals and the conditions of highways, pavements and kerbs.

Members of the public can report highways issues at midhursttc2@btconnect.com or write to the Old Library, Knockhundred Row, Midhurst.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.