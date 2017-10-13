Guess the weight of Petworth’s giant pumpkin - and help the town’s gardeners

Anthony Curl and his partner Steven Meakin had never grown a pumpkin before so when a fellow gardener on the Petworth allotments offered them some seeds they thought they’d give it a go.

“We planted it on top of the old compost heap, took some tips from fellow gardeners and it just got bigger and bigger and bigger,” said Anthony. Then they hit on the idea of using it to raise funds for a worthwhile Petworth cause. So Jackie and Nicky at Tiffins have put it in their tea room window in High Street for a guess the weight competition. All proceeds are going to the Petworth Gardeners Club. “We thought that was appropriate,” said Anthony, “as we had grown it on the allotment and the club is doing so much for the town.” Have a go at guessing the weight of the monster pumpkin for £1 and a chance to win cream tea for two.

