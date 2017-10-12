Hallowe’en fun at Rogate Pumpkin Patch

Rogate pumpkin patch is springing back into life on Saturday for a week of spooky hallowe’en half term holiday fun.

It is the third pumpkin venture for Sophie Davey who launched the pumpkin patch in 2015 and it will be open to the public every day of the holiday from Saturday (October 21)

“Our passion at the Rogate Pumpkin Patch is to see children running around the fields and corn, rosy cheeked, happy and off screens, And as farmers we can share our open space and achieve this,” said Sophie.

“This year we are very much looking forward to seeing everyone again. It’s going to be fantastic - great for the whole family and all ages.

“You can wander around the pumpkin patch and pick your perfect pumpkin, carving on site, pumpkin games and stalls, face painting, rides and healthy food to feed the whole family.

“The Pumpkin Princess will be making an appearance every afternoon to spread pumpkin princess dust and to judge the spookiest costume.”

Entry is £2 for adults, £1 for children and under two year olds go free.

Dogs are not allowed on site unless they are used for assistance.

Further information is available here

