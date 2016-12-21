Happy ending for shaggy dog rescue tale at Midhurst

There was a tale with a happy ending on the causeway at Midhurst when Molly, a one year old Shih Tzu found herself stranded on an island.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Her embarrassed owner said she undid Molly’s extendable lead when it became tangled. Molly made a beeline for a swan. But she found herself stranded with the swan keeping a close eye on her.”

A crew from Midhurst were first on the scene, followed by a crew from Chichester. Two firefighters in wade suits reached her, but persuading Molly they were there to help her was a little more tricky. Eventually firefighter Chris Revell rescued Molly to cheers and applause from onlookers.

“We just hope she wasn’t left feeling too ‘ruff’ after the drama,” said the spokesman.

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/christmas/