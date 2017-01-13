Harking back to the simpler life in Fernhurst

The 2017 ‘Peeps into the Past’ calendar produced by the Fernhurst Centre, the internet café and computer hub in Fernhurst, features sepia tinted views of the village over the past 100 years.

The photos, which evoke an atmosphere of calm, only too welcome in this busy 21st century, are drawn from material stored in the Fernhurst Archive and are an eloquent reminder of how much has changed in the past 100 years.

SUS-171201-132010001

There are views of the crossroads and the village green as well as a May Day procession, a surviving village tradition with the annual Fernhurst Revels and the crowning of a May Queen. Horse and cart and bicycle are the preferred means of transport but the roads, shops and scenery are clearly recognisable.

Volunteer manager, Pauline Colcutt, who, with her artist husband Les Colcutt produced the 13th Fernhurst calendar said: “We design it to raise funds for the centre. There is strong demand for stationery with a local look and our calendars are sent all over the world as a way of keeping families connected. Last year we used local photographs but we have rung the changes this year by raiding the excellent Fernhurst Archive, maintained, as is the centre, by a band of hard working volunteers”

There are still a few calendars left at a discounted January rate of £3.50 as well as a range of notelets of local scenes.

The Fernhurst Centre is open weekdays 10am–5pm, Saturdays 10am-midday and has recently been refurbished to provide a café.

SUS-171201-131923001

It is a good place to meet friends or read the local papers. Use of wifi with superfast broadband is free if buying refreshments, with a nominal charge otherwise, and there are 11 computers as well as printers, laminators and other facilities. Information on computer and other new courses for 2017 run at the centre are available here Fernhurst Centre or 01428 64193.

SUS-171201-132148001