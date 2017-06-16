Harting and Rogate Tories support the Rosemary Foundation

Harting and Rogate branch members of the Chichester Conservative Association staged an evening of jazz and dinner in the garden of Nyewood House on Sunday top mark a special milestone for the Rosemary Foundation

June marks the 20th anniversary of the founding of the foundation and Barbara Pettegree, a founder was present to receive a cheque for £1,000, donated anonymously, to mark the occasion. Branch Chairman, Nigel Johnson-Hill, presented the cheque to triumphant blasts on the trumpet and saxophone from the Mastertones jazz band.

The organisers are hoping that when the accounts are settled, the evening will prove to have raised at least another £1,000 in support of the foundation and the service it provides for life-limited members of the community.

Barbara Pettegree is due to retire later this year after many years service as a nurse. When the Sue Ryder home where she worked closed 20 years ago she and a number of colleagues decided they should fill a gap in the sorely needed local services for the life-threatened and their families. With her to receive the cheque was Sabine Baines-Walker, from Harting. As a physiotherapist, Sabine is an active volunteer supporter of the foundation.

