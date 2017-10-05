Haslemere Museum to host spooky fun for kids

Ghoulish goings are set to take place at Haslemere Museum this half term.

On Friday, October 28, children can dress up in their scariest costume and enjoy creepy crafts and bring their own pumpkins for carving. They can then join in the Halloween procession through the town, leaving from the Museum at 4.30pm, and the Witches Tea Room will be open. This annual event jointly organised with the Haslemere Visitor Information Centre will run from 1pm to 4.30pm.

On Saturday night, the museum will throw open its doors as part of the Museums at Night celebrations. Visitors can explore the galleries by torch light, and enjoy a screening of One of our Dinosaurs is Missing’ Tickets at £5 for members and £6 for non members need to be booked in advance. The Museum Explorers meet on October 24 and 26 from 10.30am to 12.00pm. Suitable for children aged five- 11 years.

For further details of these events and to find out more about the programme of events and exhibitions taking place throughout the year, visit www.haslemeremuseum.co.uk.