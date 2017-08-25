Haslemere station fatal is believed to be 16 year old girl

The person killed after being struck by a train yesterday afternoon (Thursday, August 24) near Haslemere station is believed to be a 16 year old girl from the Haslemere area.

At about 4pm officers from British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the line close to Haslemere station.

A BTP spokesman said: “They attended alongside paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service, however the girl was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Work is now underway to establish how the girl came to be on the tracks and receive the fatal injuries. Her death is not currently being treated as suspicious.

“Specially trained officers are with the girl’s family and are providing them with support at this difficult time.”

A file will be prepared for the coroner.

