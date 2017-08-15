Hats off as Midhurst Rainbows celebrate 30 years

The youngest members of Girguiding in Midhurst have been celebrating 30 years of Rainbows with a special challenge.

The girls all aged between five and 7 in lst Midhurst Rainbows have been thinking about inspirational women in their community as part of the Girguiding regional challenge and inviting them to come and talk about their roles.

“The Rainbows came up with quite a variety of people’s ‘hats’ they were interested in learning about,” said lst Midhurst Rainbows unit leader, Kirstin Bosley, “and we were lucky enough to have some of them come to visit us.”

‘The creative hat’ visitor, Sarah Jane Willis, former BBC ‘Bake Off’ contestant shared her biscuit decorating skills and talked about her joy of baking and then answered questions.

Sally Clarke who is headteacher at Midhurst Primary shared her favourite story with the Rainbows which was all about having courage. She then led the girls in several leadership games and activities as part of ‘The leading hat’ part of the challenge.

A highlight of the challenge was the ‘entertaining hat’ visitor, according to the girls, who was the dancer Debbie Purves. She taught them dance and ballet moves before being quizzed about her role as Midhurst School of Dance teacher. Asked why she liked dancing she said: “I love the music and loved dancing so much I wanted to make it my job.”

Midhurst Guide leader Ann Ball showed the girls how to make a campfire as many had requested for the ‘adventurous hat’ and they enjoyed toasting marshmallows on it and being outdoors.

“The girls got to try new things and make links with some of the jobs people do in our world,” said Kirstin, “Hopefully this has encouraged them to think and talk about what they already know and also see some of the possibilities that could be open to them in the future.”

