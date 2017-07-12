Hats off to Redford Village Hall fundraisers

Around 70 people clad in an array of headgear filled the newly refurbished Redford Village Hall on Friday (July 7) for a fund raising evening with a difference.

They came to take part in a ‘Mad Hatters tasting’ of eight wines offered by Majestic with tuition from the company’s staff.

SUS-171207-103550001

Village hall spokesman Roger Lovett said: “The occasion was a social event to use the community building that has undergone a major facelift this spring.

“It helped fundraising for the village hall that still requires some internal finishing work.”

Tribute was paid to the fundraising so far that has raised some £87,000 for re-roofing, insulation and to replace doors and windows. Much of the funding has come through grants from charities such as the Grange Community Association in Midhurst.

The event coincided with an announcement from The Monument Trust, a Sainsbury family charitable endowment with a close association to community initiatives around Woolbeding.

The trust has awarded £17,500 to the hall for replacement of the external cedar wood cladding and construction of a timber entrance porch.

It is hoped that phase two of the building renovation project will be completed in the next year.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.