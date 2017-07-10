Have your say on plan to move Fernhurst Post Office

Plans to move Fernhurst’s Post Office across the road into the Dudman Ward electrical supplies shop have been unveiled.

There have been ongoing talks between the Post Office and the shop owners about the move since last September, and now a six week public consultation about the plans is to take place in the village.

The Post Office wants to move the service to Dudman Ward Ltd in Vann Road where it says it will be in a ‘modern open-plan retail environment’ and there will be an end to the current lunchtime closing.

“Post Office services would be provided from an open-plan counter alongside the retail counter

of the electrical retailer,” said regional network manager Suzanne Richardson.

“Opening hours would be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 9am-5pm; Wednesday: 9am–1pm. This would mean that the branch no longer would close at lunchtime, making it far more convenient for customers to visit.”

She said the relocation, which would be with the current postmaster’s agreement, would be part of a major modernisation programme across the Post Office network.

“We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents. We are confident this vibrant new-style Post Office will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”

The public consultation will close on August 9.

Submissions can be made by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, via the Customer Helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

Customers can also share their views online through the questionnaire here with the branch code 115923.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.