Hazel is new Midhurst and Petworth Rotary president

Midhurst and Petworth Rotarians, partners, friends and ladies from Inner Wheel gathered for the annual handover evening when outgoing president Robert Morrison gave the chain of office to incoming Hazel Morley.

Before doing so he had one last task to perform – the induction of new member Julian Goodale whose late father, Frank, was a founding member of the club. His mother, Peggy, has been a long standing member of Inner Wheel and is also now an honorary member of Rotary. Hazel presented flowers to Elaine Morrison as a thank you for supporting Robert during his year. She also gave flowers to the new president of Inner Wheel Jan Hill and presented a chain of office to incoming president elect Richard Hill – Jan’s husband.

