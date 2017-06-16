Health advice issued as temperatures set to soar

People are being advised to plan ahead following the hot weather forecasted for the South East this weekend.

With hot weather on the horizon for the South East this weekend some people will be heading outside and enjoying the sunshine.

However, Public Health England has suggested people should think about the best ways to beat the heat.

The Met Office said today that there is a high chance that areas across the region will experience temperatures of about 28C during the day and around 15C at night from tomorrow (Saturday).

Experts at Public Health England say that this is the point where hot weather can impact public health.

Dr Thomas Waite, from Public Health England, said: “Much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense and for most people there’s nothing to really worry about.

“But before the hot weather arrives, it is a really good time to think about what you can do to protect you and your family and friends.

“For some people, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and those with young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks.

“That’s why we’re urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk this summer. If you’re able, ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any support.”

There are lots of useful tips and guidance on NHS Choices website and more detail available in the Heatwave Plan for England. Up to date forecasts are available at here.

The top ways for staying safe when the heat arrives are to:

1) Look out for others, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions.

2) Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors.

3) Drink plenty of water as sugary, alcoholic and caffeinated drinks can make you more dehydrated.

4) Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals.

5) Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm.

6) If you are going into the water to cool down, take care and follow local safety advice.

7) If you have to go out in the heat, walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a hat.

8) Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day.

9) Wear light, loose fitting cotton clothes.

10) If you are travelling make sure you take water with you.

Unusual levels of UV are also being recorded in the UK at the moment – with the strength of the UV in some spots being as high as that in Cyprus and Gibraltar.

This has prompted warnings that people should take extra care in the sun at the moment and should keep an eye on Public health England’s UV monitors at https://uk-air.defra.gov.uk/data/uv-index-graphs.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “With high pressure building from the south west and warm air being drawn up from the Azores, much of England will see very warm or hot weather this weekend and into early next week.

“Daytime temperatures will widely be in the mid to high twenties with some central and southern parts reaching the low thirties. It will also feel warm and humid overnight.”