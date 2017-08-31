Body found in East Dean

A man was found dead at East Dean Hill near Goodwood yesterday evening, police have confirmed.

“A 36-year-old man was sadly found dead at East Dean Hill, East Dean, near Goodwood, at 5pm on Wednesday, August 30, a Sussex Police spokesman said.

Emergency services at the scene. Pictures Eddie Mitchell

“There were no suspicious circumstances and the coroner has been informed.”

The fire and ambulance service both also attended the incident.

