County news: Hospital unit gets highest praise

A hospital endoscopy department has received the highest of praise from the Royal College of Physicians joint advisory group (JAG) on GI endoscopy.

The JAG assessors commended the ‘exemplary environment’ of the £8million department at Worthing Hospital, which opened last year, but reserved their best comments for the staff. They said: “This is an outstanding team with clear lines of accountability and effective leadership across all aspects of the service. The many novel and innovative approaches seen to monitoring and sustaining such a high-quality service impressed the assessment team.”

On Wednesday, nursing director Maggie Davies presented the team with their JAG accreditation certificate. Care group manager Sam Channell said: “This is superb news for patients and provides further confidence that they will receive the highest standards of care in our department. It is also a tremendous achievement for the entire endoscopy team whose exemplary work JAG have since requested to use to help train their assessors, which is a further accolade for everyone involved.”