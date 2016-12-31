Friends end year with flurry of activity

The last few weeks of 2016 saw a flurry of activity from Friends of Chichester Hospitals’ volunteers.

At Manor Nursery in Runcton, the Christmas hamper raffle in aid of the Friends raised a magnificent £450. The hamper was won by an Emsworth resident.

A tombola, various draws and a stall at Petworth Lights raised a further £500.

Thanks to Chichester Rotary Club, the Friends held a street collection at The Cross, Chichester, which raised £322.81 for their Prostate Care fund. Volunteers, including a canine ‘friend’, joined in the festive collection.

More than 300 gifts were packed for patients at St Richard’s Hospital who were unable to go home for Christmas. Each glittering bag contained a selection of toiletries and useful items to cheer patients first thing on Christmas morning.

Christmas presents have also been provided for mental health service patients at Harold Kidd Unit, Chichester Centre and Connolly House.

Funding for social and creative activities over the Christmas period enabled relatives to share in a party and carol singing, helping patients to take part in the festive period.

New Christmas decorations were also provided and these have been very much enjoyed by patients, visitors and the staff, who make a huge extra effort to make the season special for their patients.

