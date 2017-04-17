Gym of the Year winners announced

Family-owned fitness centre Harbour Way Country Club has been named our Gym of the Year 2017.

Owned by husband and wife Mandy and Trevor Keet since January 2005, the club is run with the help of their son, Tom, and a fantastic team of staff managed by Paul Wells.

Mandy said: “We are situated in the Chichester Harbour Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and offer our members a broad range of facilities to be enjoyed by all of the family.

“We are proud to offer our members the most up-to-date, state-of-the-art new Precor gym equipment, recently installed into our brand-new, updated and refurbished gym areas.”

The new machines have the latest PREVA software installed, which enables users to easily log in to their own Cloud-based account via the PREVA app on each individual machine, using their Harbour Way wristbands. This can bring to the latest touchscreens the user’s workout history, goals and achievements, together with award achievement badges.

Mandy said: “Our members have found this facility to be not only fun and entertaining but also a fantastic inspirational tool which they can manage from their tablets or smartphones.

“The screens can also be used for watching live TV, listening to the latest music and watching music videos while working out, as well as watching YouTube or catching up on their Facebook pages or just reading news reports.”

The new cardio gym, which overlooks the indoor pool, is light and airy. It has many treadmills, crosstrainers, bikes, advanced motion trainers and Rowers.

The new strength gym has new free weights, kettles, TRX equipment, a Smiths Machine, EasyGlide functional trainers and many other strength machines.

Both gym areas have dedicated Sonos streamed music and have the latest high density comfort rubber flooring.

Mandy added: “We have two in-house personal trainers, Michelle Kyte and Hannah Satchelli, who offer one-to-one or group personal training sessions and bespoke programmes to help members achieve their own fitness goals.

“Our superb facilities also include up to 50 classes per week, included in membership, either in our purpose-built, air-conditioned studio, our indoor pool or in our new state-of-the-art virtual indoor cycling studio, which offers either instructor-led classes or Virtual Scenic Myride classes with our huge cinema screen and amazing sound system.”

Four LTA standard tennis courts together with a mini children’s court have recently been resurfaced and coloured in the Wimbledon colours, purple and green. There are club nights, children’s tennis group lessons and one-to-one lessons with the team of tennis coaches led by senior club head coach Dena Nelson-Smith.

There are superb indoor and outdoor heated pools, with swimming lessons for children, groups or one-to-one by swimming coach Maggie Snell.

The club also has a Finnish sauna, squash court, table tennis, bar and restaurant, with a children’s room, a lovely patio area overlooking the tennis courts, outdoor pool and stream.

In second place in the Observer Gym of the Year 2017 was Laburnum Gym, Lyon Street, Bognor Regis, and third was VK Gym, Unit 8, Regis Business Centre, Durban Road, Bognor Regis.

