Man who collapsed at Chichester Half Marathon ‘making good progress’

The family of the man who collapsed at the Chichester Half Marathon have thanked those who came to his aid.

Members of the public rushed to help volunteer paramedics and managed to restart the man’s heart after he suffered a cardiac arrest at the event last month.

In a letter to the Observer, his family said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support and best wishes of the local community.

“The very good news is that he is now out of hospital and making good progress in his recovery. This follows wonderful care by the brilliant consultants and specialist nurses in ITU and the cardiac team at St Richard’s. No-one can fault the NHS in the way it operates in an emergency such as this.

However, he would not have been in the position he is today without the exceptionally quick and instinctive reaction of members of the general public who took immediate responsibility and action to give lifesaving CPR treatment before the paramedics arrived. You undoubtedly saved his life. Thank you, thank you, thank you, each and every one of you, from his eternally grateful family.”

The family added that they had been in contact with many of the ‘amazing people’ who helped at the scene but they would like to thank others involved, who can email: chihalfcollapse@gmail.com