Midhust mum running marathon for Bliss

Midhurst mum Clare Lillywhite will be running the London Marathon for Bliss, the charity for babies born premature or sick.

Her son was born eight weeks early in 2002, at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, and she wants to raise money as a thank you for the support she received.

Clare said: “When my own early baby was born, I needed help and it came in many forms from many people, all experts in their field and brilliant with it.

“This is my way of finally saying thank you for the support.

“Bliss suports many babies, families and special care units across the country in numerous ways. All of these little people are in need of a little extra care because they are born too soon, too small or too sick.

Clare was also born at St Richard’s Hospital and grew up in Easebourne, where her parents still live. She was educated at Easebourne Primary, Midhurst Intermediate and Midhurst Grammar schools until she was 18.

She now work in Haslemere, as practice manager at Stricklands Dental Fitness Centre.

She took part in the Surrey Half Marathon in pouring rain in March but should have better weather on Sunday for the London Marathon.

Visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ClareLillywhite to make a donation.

