New boss for troubled Sussex ambulance service

Sussex’s troubled ambulance service has appointed a new chief executive.

Daren Mochrie, who has nearly 30 years experience of working in the NHS in Scotland, has been appointed to the top job at South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb), which was placed in special measures after an ‘inadequate’ rating from health regulators late last year.

South East Coast Ambulance Service

Mr Mochrie was the lead for ambulance provision for the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and is currently the director of service delivery for the Scottish Ambulance Service.

In announcing the appointment, SECAmb chairman Sir Peter Dixon said: “I am delighted that we have been able to secure a new Chief Executive with Daren’s skills and experience and I’m confident he will provide the necessary leadership to support our recovery.”

During the interview process, the interview panel were impressed with Daren’s breadth of knowledge and grasp of the challenges which the trust faces.

Daren will take over from Geraint Davies who is currently acting chief executive of the Ttust and will remain so until Daren joins. The trust is working to agree a start date.

Sir Peter added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Geraint for the stability and focus that he has provided during this very difficult period for the trust.”

