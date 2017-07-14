NHS trust scoops coveted award for patient safety

Patients have received yet more confirmation of the outstanding care at their local hospitals as Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has won a prized award for patient safety.

The trust, which runs Worthing Hospital, Southlands Hospital in Shoreham and St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, has won Best Organisation at the 2017 Patient Safety Awards.

Dr George Findlay, chief medical officer and deputy chief executive at Western Sussex Hospitals, said: “We are exceptionally proud to receive this much coveted award for Best Organisation for Patient Safety.

“It is a real testament to the passion, expertise and excellent quality care our 9,300 members of staff provide.”

The winners were announced on July 4 in Manchester during the annual Patient Safety Congress, where Dr Findlay was also invited to lead a session on how to develop a learning organisation.

More than 550 submissions for the awards were received, of which only 170 made it to the final cut, and from those 21 winners were confirmed on the evening.

Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust was commended for its leadership and commitment to continuous improvement.

Dr Findlay received the award alongside the trust’s medical director Dr Tim Taylor.

Dr Findlay added: ““The award is also a further endorsement of Patient First – our leading approach to continuous improvement - which continues to receive national recognition and makes our trust such an empowering place to be employed, no matter where you work within the organisation.”

Speakers at the event included Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Sir David Behan, the chief executive of the Care Quality Commission.

In April 2016, Western Sussex Hospitals was rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission and it remains one of only five acute hospital trusts in the country to have received the health watchdog’s highest rating.