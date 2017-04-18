PICTURES: Easter eggs-travaganza

There was much eggs-citement at the Wickham Arms in Chichester at the weekend for the first annual Easter extravaganza, supporting Love Your Hospital.

Sponsored by Taz Motorbikes, the event included live music on Saturday and a ride-out for a group of biker and scooterist to deliver Easter eggs to children and elderly people in St Richard’s Hospital on Sunday.

Leaving for the ride-out after bacon butties and hot drinks on Sunday morning. Picture: John Holden

Simon Cook from the Wickham Arms said the aim was to bring a smile to those in hospital over the Easter weekend.

Nikki Roberts, a member of the group, added: “It started as a ride-out over Easter and the idea to hold the charity event and collect as many eggs as possible just developed from there.

“Having had personal experience of St Richard’s Hospital, the staff there are excellent, so whatever little we can do to give something back we will.”

The music evening, which included a live duo followed by a DJ playing a selection of vinyl, was free but people were urged to donate an Easter egg, resulting in more than 60 eggs being delivered to the hospital.

A lovely place to stop for a break. Picture: John Holden

In addition, a handmade simnel cake was presented to Ford Ward for elderly care.

There was a charity raffle at the pub and the proceeds of £345 were donated to the Fernhurst Centre, the purpose-built cancer day unit at St Richard’s Hospital.

On Sunday morning, the bikers and scooterists gathered in the pub car park at 10am for bacon butties and hot drinks, before leaving for the ride-out around 11.30am.

Janine Hemming, ward sister on the paediatric ward, said: “We’re really touched and overwhelmed by this fantastic donation and all the effort the group have gone to.

Group photo on arrival at St Richard's Hospital in Chichester. Picture: John Holden

“They’ve made a real difference to the children and families who spent their Easter with us in hospital.”

It is hoped this will be the first of an annual extravaganza to help support Love Your Hospital and the excellent work it does for the three hospitals that make up Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Amanda Tucker, head of charities for Love Your Hospital, said: “We’d like to thank all the bikers and scooterists involved in the event and for coming to see us over Easter with a phenomenal amount of chocolate eggs.

“Thank you also to the members of the community and the Wickham Arms pub for coming together to support us and the patients and staff at St Richard’s Hospital.”

Loading up the eggs ready for transfer to the wards. Picture: John Holden

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 – Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk

2 – Like our Facebook page at Chichester Observer Facebook

3 – Follow us on Twitter at @Chiobserver

4 – Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Presenting the handmade simnel cake for the elderly patients. Pictures: John Holden

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.