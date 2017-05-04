Woman suffers broken knee in latest fall in Chichester

Scores of people have contacted the Observer to say they have fallen in the city centre following a story about a 91-year-old’s accident.

They include Jennifer Critcher from Selsey, who says she fell in between Marks and Spencer and H. Samuel in North Street in February, breaking her knee.

“I was hospitalised at St Richard’s for just under a week and had a plaster cast for a month, therefore unable to work,” she said in a letter.

Mrs Critcher said she is still undergoing physiotherapy and has to use a walking stick having ‘lost the confidence to walk unaided.’

It follows the son of a 91-year-old woman saying the city’s pavements are in ‘urgent need of attention’ after she broke her arm in a fall in Northgate.