Heirlooms sought for TV series repair show

BBC2’s The Repair Shop are seeking damaged family and community heirlooms that have special significance during Christmas time for their upcoming Christmas special.

The series follows a team of passionate and skilled crafts people who restore damaged objects of sentimental value.

A ragged teddy bear given to a grandparent decades ago, a damaged sleigh that once decorated the town square, a favourite train set a parent would like to pass on to their child Christmas morning; anything of personal sentimental value or importance to a community can be repaired and preserved for generations to come.

Experts work side by side in beautiful barn nestled deep in the British countryside as they fix, repair and breathe new life into objects brought in by members of the public.

The experts are drawn from different disciplines such as furniture repairers, metal workers, mechanics, ceramicists, clock makers, picture conservationists, and up-cyclers, restorers and fabricators of every ilk.

The team is also looking to repair damaged heirlooms as part of their second series.

If you have a precious object you’d like repaired please email repair@ricochet.co.uk or call 01273 224829