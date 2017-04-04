Hesworth Bear divides Fittleworth villagers

There’s a new resident on Hesworth Common and he is causing a bit of a stir.

A large bear, carved from a dead tree stands waving to passers by on a footpath, carrying a basket of fir cones in one hand.

He arrived four weeks ago, but how he got there is a mystery and Fittleworth villagers are divided on whether he should be allowed to stay.

Hesworth Common is owned by Fittleworth Parish Council and its chairman Chris Welfare told the Observer: “No-one I have spoken to has owned up to knowing anything about him. It is quite intriguing.

“The person who reported it to me shares my opinion that this cartoon bear shouldn’t be on our common. We don’t want it to be turned into a theme park.”

But not all villagers appear to share his opinion: “We discussed it at the last parish council meeting and at a meeting of the Hesworth Common management committee on Monday and I am gradually finding that my view is not the sentiment shared by others in the village.”

He said a similar bear appeared on the privately owned Fittleworth Common some time ago.

But he felt the situation was different on Hesworth Common.

“When the subject come up at our parish council meeting, some people said they thought the bear was charming, but others did not agree.”

The bear has appeared on a footpath which contours the hill below the viewing point on the common.

He is not visible from the trig point and sits by a bench.

