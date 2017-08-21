Historic plaque is vandalised on Midhurst’s North Mill Bridge

The historic plaque mounted on North Mill Bridge at the boundary of Midhurst and Easebourne parishes has been targeted by vandals.

The stone plaque which showed hands clasped with the words ‘Midhurst’ on one side and ‘Easebourne’ the other, had been in place for nearly 200 hundred years.

The date on the stone underneath the long rectangular panel is 1826.

The stone is believed to have been removed in the early hours of Sunday morning (August 20).

It was broken by vandals and thrown over the wall into the River Rother, where three parts of it were discovered by a passerby on Sunday morning.

They have now been removed from the river and Easebourne parish councillors are keen to have them returned so the panel can be repaired and replaced.

Anyone who has information about the stones pieces should contact the clerk of Easebourne Parish Council at parishclerk@easebourne.org

