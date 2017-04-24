‘Homeless’ Brian is given seven days to move from Midhurst Rother College entrance

The man who has been living in a tent close to the Midhurst Rother College entrance for the past seven months has been ordered to move.

56 year old Brian Simmonds has been told that due to an increasing complaints he must move by May 1 or court proceedings will be taken.

He arrived last October and set up camp with his cat after losing his home in Selsey.

He was offered two homes by Chichester District Council (CDC) with his cat at Rogate and Selsey. But he told the Observer he turned them down because they were too remote and there was no bank nearby.

In addition a woman who raised £1300 to help him, had to return the money when she failed to find a house he would accept.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said: “We’ve been made aware of a man living in a tent on the highway verge adjacent to the entrance to the school.

“He has been offered alternative accommodation by Chichester District Council but this has been rejected.

“Due to an increasing number of complaints received he has been advised that he cannot remain at this location, and if he fails to move of his own accord we have no alternative but to commence court proceedings.

“Through this process he will be encouraged to engage with the district council to secure alternative accommodation.”

