Homes evacuated after anti-tank mines found in Westhampnett garden

Police are advising people to avoid Westhampnett after what is thought to be anti-tank mines were discovered by a resident digging in his garden.

A cordon remains in place in Stane Street after the Second World War ordnance was unearthed in a box in the ground at 10.50am today, Tuesday, July 4.

A 200-metre cordon was established to keep people safe and some local houses were evacuated, Sussex Police said.

Stane Street, and adajcent Coach Road and the amenity waste disposal site are currently closed whilst a military ordnance disposal team at the scene arranges safe removal and disposal of the items.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the immediate area of Westhampnett for the time being.

