Hughton relieved spectacle of Albion's Premier League bow is over and hard work can be on survival bid

Chris Hughton is relieved the spectacle of Brighton & Hove Albion's Premier League bow is out of the way and they can concentrate of masterminding their survival.

The Seagulls' return to the top flight after 34 years away has captured global interest since finishing second in the Championship last season.



The fact that their opening game with against title favourites Manchester City stirred up more interest with the match then also being selected for live television broadcast.



The media foray has been intense as anticipation and excitement grew in the build up to the season opener.



But with that now done, manager Hughton is hoping things might calm down as they look to bounce back and pick up their first win against Leicester City on Saturday.



He said: "I must admit there is a little element of that. It is understandable from the history of this club and it being our first game in the Premier League that it was going to be a big occasion.



"I think it would have been a big occasion whoever it was, but the fact it was Manchester City made it bigger. My responsibility is to make sure we are a Premier League team next season and the hard work that goes with that.



"It's a very tough league and what you have to be able to do is park these defeats quickly and look forward to the next one, because there are no easy one that's for sure.

"We have to make sure we have a squad by the end of this window that can compete in this division.



"You can't change the quality sides have got and what we have, but you are reliant on discipline in the side. You are reliant on the shape and of course reliant on getting the breaks."