‘I have held dying patients’ hands while my wage is being cut,’ says St Richard’s nurse angry at Government pay cap

A St Richard’s Hospital nurse says she has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the response to a Facebook post of her fury at the Government voting to keep the public sector workers’ pay cap.

Natalie Barker, from Felpham, aimed most of her anger at her MP, Nick Gibb, one of 232 Conservative and DUP MPs to vote against Labour’s proposal to scrap the one per cent freeze, which has been in place since 2010.

On Thursday, June 29, Natalie posted: “Can’t help but get caught up in the storm that is the Tories cheering as it is agreed that public sector workers should remain on a pay cap, and nothing made me more furious or insulted than seeing your name Nick Gibb... on a list of MPs that thought this was fair!

“This Nick... means by 2019... minimum wage will rise to £5 less an hour than I am earning as a... nurse! And my wages will have effectively been cut as they have not risen with inflation!

“I have worked ten-plus years, completed two degrees and cared for people’s loved ones whilst leaving my babies at home to do so and in a job I choose to do.

“I have held husbands’ hands as we turn off the life support of their wife of 30 years, performed resuscitation as part of a highly skilled team on a patient sicker than you can imagine and managed to regain a trace of life, raced with sirens blaring whilst I was 30 weeks pregnant to take an incredibly sick patient to Kings College Hospital to ensure they get the specialist care they require, I have stayed until 10pm ensuring patient care comes first and my paperwork completed after my shift has long finished... cried with families, laughed with families, washed patients’ hair and painted their nails... the list goes on...” Natalie’s post has so far been shared 217 times and been ‘liked’ a similar number, with scores of commentators agreeing with her.

Speaking to the Observer, Natalie said she loves her job and where she works and had been overwhelmed by the response. Mr Gibb has been approached for comment.

