IN PICTURES: Apulstock 2017

Have your say

Revellers from all over West Sussex and beyond enjoyed the seventh Apulstock music festival on Saturday.

There were a total of 14 performances throughout the day and Steve Masters, stage manager, said: “I think musically this has been the best year yet.

DM17736547a.jpg Apulstock music festival 2017 at the Fishbourne Centre, Fishbourne, Nr Chichester. Oliver Wood. Photo by Derek Martin. SUS-170724-121245008

“We’ve had more performances from people with disabilities than any other year, and they’ve all been incredible.”

One of the highlights was Daniel Wakeford, star of Channel 4’s The Undateables, who had the audience in fits of laughter as he complained about the crew playing the wrong backing tracks.

Unfortunately, the festival didn’t remain sunny all day, and there were a few showers for guests to contend with, taking shelter occasionally in the Fishbourne Centre.

Things brightened up again as the day went on and by the end the sunshine was bursting through the clouds above the stage.

DM17736600a.jpg Apulstock music festival 2017 at the Fishbourne Centre, Fishbourne, Nr Chichester. Organiser Alex Fryer. Photo by Derek Martin. SUS-170724-121526008

The organisers have thanked the Fishbourne Centre for hosting, Thunder Audio, all the volunteers and everyone who attended.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

DM17736541a.jpg Apulstock music festival 2017 at the Fishbourne Centre, Fishbourne, Nr Chichester. Visitors. Photo by Derek Martin. SUS-170724-121223008

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

DM17736515a.jpg Apulstock music festival 2017 at the Fishbourne Centre, Fishbourne, Nr Chichester. Visitors. Photo by Derek Martin. SUS-170724-121211008

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.

DM17736510a.jpg Apulstock music festival 2017 at the Fishbourne Centre, Fishbourne, Nr Chichester. Visitors. Photo by Derek Martin. SUS-170724-121200008

DM17736543a.jpg Apulstock music festival 2017 at the Fishbourne Centre, Fishbourne, Nr Chichester. Visitors. Photo by Derek Martin. SUS-170724-121234008

DM17736561a.jpg Apulstock music festival 2017 at the Fishbourne Centre, Fishbourne, Nr Chichester. L to R Alisha Allen, Heidi Nice and Beth Milham. Photo by Derek Martin. SUS-170724-121256008

DM17736577a.jpg Apulstock music festival 2017 at the Fishbourne Centre, Fishbourne, Nr Chichester. Ariah Thompson, 6, (in front), Kelsey Othen, 11, (left) and Livia Othen, 9. Photo by Derek Martin. SUS-170724-121503008

DM17736564a.jpg Apulstock music festival 2017 at the Fishbourne Centre, Fishbourne, Nr Chichester. L to R Alisha Allen, Heidi Nice and Beth Milham. Photo by Derek Martin. SUS-170724-121307008