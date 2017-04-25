IN PICTURES: Chichester’s St George’s Day parade 2017

Watch a slideshow of pictures taken from Chichester’s St George’s Day parade on Sunday.

The parade involved a large amount of groups from the area who marched through the city centre before taking part in an annual service at the cathedral.

TS Sturdy

Click on the video above to view the slideshow of contributed pictures.

