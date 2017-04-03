IN PICTURES: Final launch at historic Selsey boathouse

A huge crowd turned out on Saturday to witness the final launch from Selsey’s historic boathouse.

The boathouse and slipway - built in 1958 - are being demolished and has been replaced by a new building which will house both the inshore lifeboat and the new Shannon class lifeboat which has been allocated to Selsey RNLI.

ks170803-13 Sels Lifeboat Launch phot kate The final launch.ks170803-13 SUS-170104-211937008

Here is a selection of photographs taken by the Observer’s Kate Shemilt on the day.

